Umpire Rescues Little League Catcher From ‘Dust Devil’

May 19, 2023 12:54PM EDT
Aiden Wiles is a teenage umpire who was calling a baseball game in Florida when a crazy thing happened. A ‘dust devil’ appeared and swirled around the catcher. Despite getting scratched up on his chest and stomach from the rocks that were swirling with the dust, he jumped back in to get the 7-year-old catcher out of it.

After throwing some water on his face…the catcher got back in the game and finished.

