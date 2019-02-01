Underground Tunnel Leads To a Bank

Tuesday night, cops were called to investigate what seemed like a pothole in South Florida. Following the next morning, the FBI had begun to examine what seems to have been an attempted bank burglary in South Florida.

The pothole, in fact, turned out to be a 150 ft long tunnel leading beneath a two-lane road to a nearby Chase bank branch. According to police reports, this was “not an overnight job”, and could have been dug up with pickaxes and a little wagon.

Authorities have yet to identify the person(s) involved in the attempted robbery and are even offering up to $3,000 on any leads that result in arrest.

Do you think the diggers could have gotten away with it?