Union Reps Picket Across from Indian River Facility

November 3, 2022 7:51AM EDT
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A dozen or so members and representatives of labor unions with employees inside the troubled Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility and the other two such facilities in the state carried protest signs across the street from Indian River in Massillon on Wednesday.

One of the signs read “short staffing is dangerous”.

Another read “respect us, protect us”.

Ohio Civil Service Employees Association rep Rusty Burkepile says Youth Services and the unions need to work together to foster respect, in order to help the facilities rehabilitate the teens there.

12 teens face charges in a riot at the facility nearly two weeks ago.

