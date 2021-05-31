      Weather Alert

Uniontown-Area Man, 3 Others Charged in Medicare Fraud Scheme

May 31, 2021 @ 4:49am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man with a Uniontown address is among four Ohioans facing federal charges in an alleged conspiracy to defraud the Medicare program of over $20 million.

49-year-old Ryan Casady and a Columbus-area man are charged with health care fraud.

Two female nurse practitioners also played a role in the enterprise.

The feds say the two men ran separate durable medical equipment companies out of Uniontown and Columbus.

And, the nurse practitioners via telemedicine prescribed such equipment without a physical exam.

Popular Posts
Amazon Prime Day 2021: When It's Happening And How To Save Big
Meet ArtsinStark's New CEO David Whitehall!
"Kelly Clarkson" To Take Over "Ellen's" Time Slot By Fall 2022
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Are You Spending Too Much Time Talking To Your Ex?
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: The Disney-ish Plans Roll On