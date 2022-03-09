Uniontown-Area Man, Former Springfield School Administrator Headed to Prison for 12+ Years
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 42-year-old former administrator with the Springfield Local School District will spend more than 12 years in a federal prison cell.
This, after getting caught up in a child-sex enforcement sting.
Bradley Beun who has a Uniontown address pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal ‘enticement of a minor’ charges.
Prosecutors say Beun made plans with a man who turned out to be an FBI agent.
That agent said he could arrange a meeting with an 8-year-old girl.
The incident did not involve the school system.