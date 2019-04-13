Uniontown Girl Found!
By WHBC
|
Apr 13, 2019 @ 7:52 PM

UPDATE:  Per the Uniontown Police Department – 16-year-old Kallie Gerhring Zajaczkowski has been found and is in GOOD health.  They thank everyone for their help.  More information to come.

 

 

(WHBC) – Police in Uniontown are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing girl.
16-year-old Kallie Gerhring Zajaczkowski was last seen at 9:15 Thursday night in the Forest Meadows area of Uniontown.
She may have left on foot, and it’s unknown in what direction.
There’s no clothing description, although she may be wearing a hoodie.
According to Kallie’s mom, Kallie has Relational Attention Disorder (RAD), which means she has the mentality of a 7-year-old, making her extremely vulnerable.
Anyone who sees the girl should call the Uniontown Police Department at 330-699-6444.

