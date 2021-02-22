Uniontown Pastor Talks Local QAnon Influence on 60 Minutes
UNIONTOWN, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County Methodist minister was featured on a segment on CBS’s 60 Minutes last night, speaking out about the radical QAnon group.
Pastor Derek Kubilis with the Uniontown United Methodist Church on Cleveland Avenue NW says he’s taken to speaking against QAnon at his church, since the group incorporates Jesus Christ into its beliefs.
Pastor Kubilis calls it a heresy, thinking a few of his members have left his church over the issue.
The report indicated one of ten people arrested for participating in the deadly Capitol attack had a QAnon connection.