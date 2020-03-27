United Way Creating Fund to Aid Jobless, Others
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The United Way of Greater Stark County has established a fund to assist those who find themselves suddenly without an income.
The COVID-19 Impact Fund will help low-wage, hourly workers who are without work or putting in a reduced number of hours.
The United Way says 36% of the community’s residents do not have sufficient savings to withstand a loss in wages.
To give to your neighbors in need, please visit this web page or text STARK to 50503 today.
If you know someone who has lost their job or have reduced hours because of the pandemic, they may be eligible to receive one-time assistance with their rent or mortgage payment.
Have them visit uwstark.org/covid or call 330-491-9960 to submit an application.
Support will be given to those meeting the eligibility requirements and until funding is exhausted.
Also, 2-1-1 is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or texting your zip code to 898-211.
They will connect you with information on support services and community programs that can help during this crisis.