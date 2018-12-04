Universal Making Musical Based on Prince Songs

Get ready Prince fans, a film musical based on Prince’s songs is in the works.

According to Variety, the project will be done by Universal Pictures and will use Prince’s songs as the basis of the film. Kind of like how ABBA songs were used for “Mama Mia.”

Universal reiterates that this film isn’t a biopic, and it’s being reported that the entertainment advisor of Prince’s estate Troy Carter will serve as executive producer.

Does news of this film peak your interest? What are the Prince songs that definitely should be included in the film?