One of the latest attractions at Universal Orlando Resort will either make you smile or gag.
Guy Diamond is one of the characters from the animated film Trolls. At the theme park, he walks around naked with a juicy troll booty.
Diamond not only farts at guests but glitter is fired out of his backside when he does it.
If you’ve seen the movie, Diamond does the same thing.
Is that cute or gross?
Universal Orlando Features Glitter-Farting Troll
