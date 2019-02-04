Universal Orlando Features Glitter-Farting Troll
By Sarah
|
Feb 4, 2019 @ 9:42 AM

One of the latest attractions at Universal Orlando Resort will either make you smile or gag.
Guy Diamond is one of the characters from the animated film Trolls. At the theme park, he walks around naked with a juicy troll booty.
Diamond not only farts at guests but glitter is fired out of his backside when he does it.
If you’ve seen the movie, Diamond does the same thing.
Is that cute or gross?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Demi Lovato Deletes Twitter Account After Backlash Over 21 Savage Memes Don’t Get the SpongeBob Appearance at the Halftime Show? We’ll Explain… Coffee Shop Gives Freebies For Good Deeds Coffee Shop Gives Freebies For Good Deeds The “Fiji Water Girl” Is Suing Fiji Water People Happier but Less Informed After Leaving Facebook
Comments