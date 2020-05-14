University of Akron Budget Cuts to Eliminate Three Sports Teams
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Budget cuts proposed to the athletic department at the University of Akron would bring an end to the men’s golf, women’s tennis and men’s cross country teams.
The elimination of three teams affects 23 male and 9 female student-athletes. Director of Athletics Larry Williams says the cuts, which total $4.4 million, also include salary reductions for select coaches, staff position eliminations and scholarship and operating reductions.
The $4.4 million cut represents 23% of the department’s budget. Moving forward, the University will have 17 athletic teams, including seven men’s sports and 10 women’s sports.