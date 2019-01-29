UPDATE 3 Killed In Medical Helicopter Crash

UPDATE – The flight crew has been identified as Pilot Jennifer L. Topper, 34, of Sunbury; flight nurses Bradley J. Haynes, 48, of London and Rachel L. Cunningham, 33, of Galloway.

The Federal Aviation Administration is on scene.

(WHBC) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people were killed when a medical helicopter crashed in southern Ohio.

The state patrol says the helicopter crashed in the area of Lake Hope State Park in McArthur, a village in Vinton County.

Investigators say the helicopter was on its way to pick up a patient, but that the patient was not yet onboard.

The helicopter is part of an emergency medical flight service called Survival Flight, and was flying from Mount Carmel Hospital in Grove City to a hospital in Pomeroy.

The names of those killed in the crash have not yet been released.

The state patrol could not comment on the cause of the crash, as their investigation is ongoing.

No one on the ground was injured.