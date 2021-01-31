UPDATE: AccuWeather Calls for 4 to 8 Inches of Snowfall, Snow Parking Bans in Place
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Christmas Eve/Christmas Day snowstorm may seem a long time ago, but the weather the next two days will serve as a reminder.
AccuWeather says we will see 4 to 8 inches of snow from the system that is moving through the area now.
Much of that snow is expected to fall Sunday into the evening hours.
The National Weather Service has Winter Weather Advisories in effect for much of Ohio including Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas and Wayne Counties until 10 p.m. Sunday.
It’s a pretty big storm system.
In fact there are advisories and warnings in place from Minnesota down to North Carolina, then north to Maine.
Snow parking bans are in effect in Massillon as well as Perry, Jackson and Plain Townships.
Tune in to Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook Monday morning on 1480 WHBC radio or at whbc.com for the latest in school and other schedule changes.
Or check the school closings webpage.