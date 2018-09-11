A Cleveland woman and her two children have been found in Cleveland — the mother is now in custody charged with murdering the father of the children after an agrument. The 7-year old boy and 4-year old girl are safe.

Early this morning: An amber alert had been issued this morning for two missing children from Cuyahoga County. Officials say they are looking for 7-year old Armani Kelly and 4-year old Anijah Kelley — a brother and sister. The suspect is their mother 28-year old Arriel Bryant who is believed to have a gun. Police say she killed the kids’ father and abducted them. She’s described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyets, she’s approximately 5’3 and 140 pounds.

The vehicle in which the suspect and victims were travelling was found but they were not in it. It is unknown if they are in a different vehicle now. If you notice anything suspicious call police.

The post UPDATE: Amber Alert Cancelled – Children found Safe appeared first on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.