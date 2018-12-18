UPDATE Both Homicide Suspects Now In Custody

(WHBC) – The Canton Police Department says both suspects from a weekend homicide are now in custody.

Police say Curtis James Williams (on the left) was arrested on Tuesday by Canton police officers and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Detectives previously arrested Mitch Anthony Greenlief on Sunday, the day after the homicide.

Each 24-year-old has been charged with complicity to commit murder in connection with the killing of 29-year-old Donte Alexander, who was found shot in a car on U.S. 62 near Maple Avenue NE Saturday night.

He later died at a hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Midway Avenue NE at around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.

Court records show bond for Williams has been set at $1 million, and bond for Greenlief set at $500,000.