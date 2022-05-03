      Weather Alert

UPDATE: Canton Police Arrest Suspect in City’s Latest Homicide

May 3, 2022 @ 12:40pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have the alleged perpetrator in custody in connection with with the city’s latest homicide.

19-year-old Darcell Anthony of Canton was arrested Tuesday afternoon for the Monday shooting death of 47-year-old Sean Rex who is also from the city.

Anthony is charged with murder.

Canton police found Rex unresponsive on the kitchen floor of his home in the 2100 block of 7th Street NE Monday afternoon.

He had been shot in the head.

The coroner’s office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anthony was arrested on Lotus Place off Raff Road SW at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Canton police.

Popular Posts
“Wicked” Will Be Split Into Two Movies
Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Defends Chris Pratt amid Backlash over His Christian Faith
Olivia Wilde Got Served Custody Papers ON STAGE
Peacock Will Stream A Comedy Series Loosely Based On Pete Davidson’s Life
Oscar Winning Actors Found to Live Longer Than Those Who Are Unrewarded
Connect With Us Listen To Us On