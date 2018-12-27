UPDATE Fatal Christmas Eve Shooting

UPDATE – Police have identified the victim as 29-year-old Nino Thomas III, of Akron.

(WHBC) – A man was found shot to death in a yard in Akron on Christmas Eve.

The Akron Police Department responded to the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue around 9 a.m. on Monday and located the 29-year-old in the back yard of a residence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

His name is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes).

Callers can remain anonymous.