UPDATE: Few Flood Warnings Remain In Place
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A few Flood Warnings remain in effect for Stark County on Saturday morning.
The countywide warning expired, but there’s a warning for the Middle Branch of the Nimishillen Creek in Canton, says the National Weather Service in Cleveland.
The same goes for the Sandy Creek at Waynesburg, where that portion of Route 183 south of Route 43 remained closed.
Both Flood Warnings go until 1:30 Saturday afternoon.
And the Tuscarawas River at Massillon is under a warning until Sunday morning, with the weather service saying Route 62 near Navarre is covered in water.
Other roads still closed for high water:
Route 619 east of the new roundabout in Lexington Township, and Route 83 between Lincoln Way and the Rote 30 bridges in Tuscarawas Township.