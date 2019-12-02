Update on 5 Year Old Boy Thrown from Mall of America Balcony Back in the Spring
Remember back in April when we heard about the horrifying story of a little boy who was randomly attacked and thrown off the 3rd floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota? Well, he is doing well! A man, who has been sentenced to 19 years in prison, attacked him and he ended up in the hospital for months.
In August he came home with a noticeable limp and uneven legs from a broken femur. But after extensive physical therapy regimen he is reported to be ‘walking perfectly’. His mother says that when she asks him how he’s doing he always responds, ‘Mom, I’m healed, you don’t need to ask me anymore.’
Good news indeed!!