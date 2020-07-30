      Weather Alert

Update on Fall Sports Including High School Football

Jul 30, 2020 @ 7:52am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Will there be high school football this fall?

The Ohio High School Athletic Association is planning for a season right now, though it will look different with no out-of-state opponents and some games cancelled.

The OHSAA is allowing golf, tennis and volleyball to proceed this fall.

Other sports like football, field hockey, soccer and cross country allowed to practice beginning Saturday, but no word on their seasons yet.

