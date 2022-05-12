Update On Guardians Covid Situation
Statement from Chris Antonetti, Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations
“As a result of recent events, numerous members of our Major League coaching staff are currently in MLB Health and Safety protocols. We continue to test team personnel and conduct contract tracing for the affected individuals. Carl Willis will serve as acting manager this weekend in Minneapolis and will be supported by other individuals throughout the organization until the members of our coaching staff are able to rejoin the team.”
The following members of the Major League Coaching Staff are in MLB Health and Safety protocols:
Manager Terry Francona
Bench Coach DeMarlo Hale
Hitting Coach Chris Valaika
Asst Pitching Coach Joe Torres
First Base Coach Sandy Alomar
Third Base Coach Mike Sarbaugh
Major League Hitting Analyst Justin Toole
We expect to provide an additional update on Friday prior to our 5pm EDT clubhouse opening.