Update on the Mahoning Road NE Project

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One phase ends the next phase begins. That is the case for the construction project on Mahoning Road Northeast. The portion of the road between Superior and Grace Avenue is set to open on Monday.
At the same time, work will then start to complete the construction of the roundabout at Moahoning Road, Harrisburg Road and Belden Avenue. Traffic will be limmited at the intersection and detours will be posted. City Engineers say the roundabout construction is scheduled to last four to six weeks.