UPDATE: Reward Offered in Ralph White Beating Case

Mar 2, 2021 @ 11:18am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Officers with the U.S. Marshal Service and Canton police are looking for a 32-year-old Canton man in connection with the vicious beating of 85-year-old Ralph White over the weekend.

The Marshal Service is offering a $3000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

He is 6’4″ tall and weighs about 195 pounds.

Travonce Backie is charged with attempted murder and felonious assault.

Law enforcement reminds family and friends of Backie that offering him any assistance in avoiding arrest could result in charges.

Canton police say Backie pulled out of a bar parking lot on 8th Street NE near Republic Steel and into the path of White’s care, leading to a collision.

That’s when Backie walked up to the Canton Township man and began punching him in the head.

He remains hospitalized.

