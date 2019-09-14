UPDATE: School Bus Involved in Accident on 62 at California Ave

NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has not cited either driver at this time in that accident involving a Canton City Schools bus and a pickup truck at Route 62 and California Avenue NE in Nimishillen Township Friday morning.
The patrol says the bus driver was making a left from eastbound Route 62 toward St Thomas Aquinas High School when the two vehicles collided.
Images from the scene show an extension ladder from the truck piercing the bus windshield.
One student and two adults on the bus suffered minor injuries.