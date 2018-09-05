UPDATE: Schools Close due to Heatwave again on Wednesday

The SAME Stark County Schools are closed Wednesday.  Akron has set up cooling centers for tomorrow as well.

A couple of schools are closed in Stark County today because of the excessive heat. The elementary schools in the Massillon District which include Whittier, Franklin and Gorell along with Heritage Christian Schools are shut down. Dozens of schools in the Akron and Cleveland areas aren’t open today either. We could reach a record high of 95 with a real feel temperature of 100 degrees. A heat advisor is NOT issued until the real feel temp reaches 103. A little bit of a cool down is expected Thursday

The post UPDATE: Schools Close due to Heatwave again on Wednesday appeared first on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.

