UPDATE Small Plane Goes Down, Killing Two

(WHBC) – UPDATE – Two people were killed in a plane crash in Wayne County.

The small plane went down in the yard of a home on Hackett Road in Apple Creek around 9 a.m. Monday.

Lt. Stephanie Norman, with the Wooster post the Ohio State Highway Patrol, says the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Stoltzfus Airfield, and took down some power lines on its way down, before coming to rest in a yard.

“It was within 100 feet of residence where it finally came to rest. Nobody in the residence was injured but they were home at the time and heard it, and were first on the scene.”

She says the two people killed were 55-year-old Brian Stoltzfus, the pilot, and 56-year-old Curtis Wilkerson, the co-pilot.

Engine failure appears to be the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Douglas DC3TP plane was on its way to the Akron-Canton Airport.

The crash remains under investigation.