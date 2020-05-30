UPDATE: Tear Gas Ends Protest in Downtown Canton
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Police brutality protests in downtown Canton have come to an end, for this evening at least.
Multiple witnesses told WHBC News that authorities administered tear gas into a crowd at the intersection of 12th Street and Market Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. Witnesses say rocks were being thrown my a small group of protesters which caused the tear gas to be used.
The tear gas effectively ended the protest, which started just before 6 p.m. Canton Police were unable to comment on the situation due to them still being on the job.
Downtown Canton still had a very heavy police presence around 11 p.m. Police were seen chasing after a group of men running from them in the streets. Riot gear was worn my dozens of officers.