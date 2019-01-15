UPDATE Teen Dies in Plain Township Fire

(WHBC) – UPDATE Authorities say their preliminary investigation indicates the teenager pulled from a house fire in Plain Township on Monday died from smoke inhalation.

14-year-old Christian Werstler was pulled from the home at 1133 29th Street NE a little after 3:30 Monday afternoon.

He was taken to Mercy Medical Center and then to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he died a little after 8 p.m.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call about the fire around 3:30, and that Plain Township firefighters were bringing the boy out when they arrived on the scene.

The fire is under investigation.

