UPDATE: Thousands Still Without Power in Summit
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were still a significant number of power outages in Summit County Thursday morning.
12,000 outages as of 4 a.m. according to Ohio Edison.
They hope to have all the power back on by 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
There were also 500 customers in Stark County and a thousand in Portage in the dark.
Meantime, AEP has most of their customers back on.
hey were still hooking up 300 in Tuscarawas County and a handful in Stark and Carroll.
They’re shooting for this afternoon to get that back on.