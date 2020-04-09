UPDATE: Thousands Still Without Power in Summit

      Breaking News
Apr 9, 2020 @ 4:57am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were still a significant number of power outages in Summit County Thursday morning.

12,000 outages as of 4 a.m. according to Ohio Edison.

They hope to have all the power back on by 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

There were also 500 customers in Stark County and a thousand in Portage in the dark.

Meantime, AEP has most of their customers back on.

hey were still hooking up 300 in Tuscarawas County and a handful in Stark and Carroll.

They’re shooting for this afternoon to get that back on.

