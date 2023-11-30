Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Update: Viral “Class Trip” Kids Get To Go to The Airport

November 30, 2023 10:40AM EST
Great followup on a story we featured of an elementary teacher in Texas who took her class on a mock trip to Mexico and it went viral. 

Sonja White realized many of her students had never been on a plane before. So she created boarding passes, showed a video that made them feel like they were flying, had Mexican souvenirs…the whole deal!  Well Southwest Airlines invited her class out to the airport for a special event! 

