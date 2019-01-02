UPDATE: With Wind, Power Crews Begin New Year at Work
By WHBC
|
Jan 2, 2019 @ 11:03 AM

(WHBC) – The peak wind gust at the Akron Canton Airport during the night Monday night was 43 miles per hour.

That was enough to take down tree limbs, producing power outages.

Those outages were scattered and widespread, so both AEP and Ohio Edison have been busy since the first gusts kicked in Monday evening.

Across Ohio as of 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 AEP customers were without power.

They hope to have everyone back on by 11 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, 100 AEP customers were out in Stark County.

And 3400 First Energy customers remained out in northern Ohio, also as of 1:15 Tuesday.

They hope to have all power restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Only a handful of Edison customers were still in the dark in our area.

