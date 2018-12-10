UPDATE: Woman Remains Hospitalized After Massillon Fires
By WHBC
|
Dec 10, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

(WHBC) – A Massillon woman remained hospitalized at last check following a fire at a Griffith Avenue home over the weekend.

It was one of two large house fires the Massillon Fire Department responded to early Saturday morning.

The injury fire call was in the 700 block of Griffith Avenue SW.

Two hours later, the department responded to a fully-involved home in the 3300 block of 17th Street SW.

Massillon’s Fire Prevention Bureau, Jackson fire investigators and the State Fire Marshall are looking for causes at both addresses.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Beau Balderson To GlenOak When Will Medical Pot Be Readily Available? ‘Sierah’s Law’ Close To Becoming Law Section Of Road Closing This Week A Canton Man’s Love for the Father He Never Knew Canton BBB Advice for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping
Comments