UPDATE: Woman Remains Hospitalized After Massillon Fires

(WHBC) – A Massillon woman remained hospitalized at last check following a fire at a Griffith Avenue home over the weekend.

It was one of two large house fires the Massillon Fire Department responded to early Saturday morning.

The injury fire call was in the 700 block of Griffith Avenue SW.

Two hours later, the department responded to a fully-involved home in the 3300 block of 17th Street SW.

Massillon’s Fire Prevention Bureau, Jackson fire investigators and the State Fire Marshall are looking for causes at both addresses.