(WHBC) – A Massillon man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for selling heroin and other illegal drugs over the “dark web”.

The indictment indicates that 25-year-old Landon Willoughby also sold prescription painkillers from his home in the 500 block of Tremont Avenue SW.

He operated “dark net” businesses like Dream Market and Empire Market between October of 2018 and last month.