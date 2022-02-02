      Weather Alert

US Marshals: Canton Man Fires Shot During Arrest Attempt Near Youngstown

Feb 2, 2022 @ 4:49am

AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man wanted on a parole violation made it more than a day at the office for U.S. Marshals task force members on Tuesday.

They say 49-year-old Michael Burns fired a shot as they were trying to arrest him inside a Youngstown-area hotel.

No one was hurt and he gave himself up soon afterward.

Burns’ parole violation comes out of his voluntary manslaughter conviction in the 2016 shooting death of Perry Robinson on 2nd Street NW in Canton.

