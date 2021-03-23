US Marshals Looking for Suspect in Canton Shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force “Fugitive of the Week” is alleged to have been involved in a shooting incident in Canton earlier this month.
Officers are looking for 35-year-old Daniel Pride who has Canton and Cleveland addresses.
Canton police detectives say Pride shot 31-year-old Byron Lewis of Cleveland three times at a home in the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue NE.
No word on his condition.
The resident of the house has already been arrested and charged for her involvement.
Pride is a black male, standing approximately 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 190 lbs.
Pride’s last known address is near the 700 block of Alexander Place NE, Canton.
Pride is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information concerning Daniel Pride can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).
Or you can send a web tip.
Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.