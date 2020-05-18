      Breaking News
US Marshals Make 3rd Arrest in Violent Canton Robbery

May 18, 2020 @ 6:24am

CRANBERRY, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested the third suspect in a violent robbery incident in Canton from back in April.

41-year-old Marc Taylor was arrested early Sunday morning at a motel in Cranberry, Pennsylvania, outside Pittsburgh.

He remains jailed there pending extradition back to Canton.

Police say Taylor, Bryant Binns and Brandy Ingram went to a house on Gilmore Avenue NW purporting to be making a drug deal.

The female victim there was pistol-whipped, raped and robbed.

