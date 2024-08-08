Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

US Olympic Figure Skaters Get Gold Medals Two Years LATE

August 8, 2024 12:27PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Nine members of the U.S. figure skating team were awarded their gold medals two and a half years after they should have gotten them in Beijing.  They delay was due to a long investigation involving a doping scandal involving the Russian team.

The skaters of Team USA were just thrilled they took the time to make the right decision and were able to have way more family members with them in Paris for their moment on the stage!

Popular Posts

1

Sniping For Dom in Studio
2

Medal of Honor Recipients Come to Canton
3

New Music Friday: Teddy Swims, Andy Grammer and more
4

Music notes: Chappell Roan, Kesha and more
5

Carrie Underwood Is Coming Back To “American Idol” As A Judge