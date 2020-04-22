      Breaking News
Conrad Sees Quicker SARTA Return to Near-Normal

US Records Lowest Coronavirus-Related Deaths in 2 Weeks

Apr 22, 2020 @ 9:02am

According to Johns Hopkins University, 1,433 people died due to COVID-19 on April 20.

Popular Posts
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use