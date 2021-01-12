      Weather Alert

US To Require All Arriving Passengers To Get COVID-19 Test

Jan 12, 2021 @ 6:01pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Anyone flying to the U.S. will soon need to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday the order will take effect Jan. 26. The U.S. is already facing a surge of coronavirus infections, and new, more contagious variants are emerging around the world. The CDC says the test won’t eliminate all risk, but it will slow the spread of the virus in the U.S. while more Americans get vaccinated. U.S.-bound travelers will need get a test within three days of their flight.

