      Breaking News
Another Day of Peaceful Protests in Canton

USDA, ODH Begin Spring Raccoon Rabies Vaccination Baiting

Jun 2, 2020 @ 12:56am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Vaccination baiting designed to stop the spread of raccoon-strain rabies across Ohio is happening in the area starting on Tuesday and last for a week.

229,000 of the 1-by-2-inch baits are being dropped out of airplanes, helicopters and ground vehicles in most of extreme southern Stark County as well as in much of Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties.

Several raccoons tested positive for rabies in Tuscarawas and Carroll the last few years.

Here’s a link to safety information about your pets and children and more when it comes to the rabies baits.

