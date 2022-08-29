Closings & Delays
USDA: Stark Remains in Drought Watch

August 29, 2022 8:44AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even if you were lucky enough to get one of those drenching downpours over the last few weeks, you may still be looking at dry grass and wilted plants.

Nearly all of Stark County, southern Portage and parts of four other northeast Ohio counties remain in Drought Watch according to the USDA due to the lack of rain.

The rainfall deficit at the Akron Canton Airport weather station is now over 4 inches since June 1.

Only an inch and a half of rain has fallen there this month.

