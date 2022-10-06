USPS Announces Shipping Deadlines, Package Tips Ahead of Holiday Season

The United States Parcel Service is preparing for the holidays. There will be an increase in prices until January 22, 2023.

The busiest time of year starts two weeks before Christmas with foot traffic at the post office beginning to increase the week of December 5.

Here are some dates to keep in mind:

Dec 17 USPS Retail Ground service

Dec 17 First-Class Mail service including greeting cards

Dec 17 First-Class packages

Dec 19 Priority Mail

Dec 23 Priority Mail Express

Are you a last-minute mailer during the holidays or are you good at planning in advance so your packages and cards arrive on time?