Utilities: Power Restoration to Take Several Days

(WHBC) – It may be several days before everyone gets their power back on.

That from both Ohio Edison and AEP Ohio, as they deal with thousands of outages in our immediate area and across Ohio.

Edison says they are not putting crews on power poles when winds are gusting more than 35 miles an hour.

That safety precaution has delayed restoration of power.

According to their respective websites as of Monday afternoon, AEP hopes to have much of the power back on by Tuesday night, though some may have to wait until Wednesday afternoon.

Edison targets Wednesday night for the majority of power to be back, though some in Summit County may be waiting a little longer than that.

