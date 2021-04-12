      Weather Alert

Vaccine Appointments More Readily Available With Local Health Departments

Apr 12, 2021 @ 6:35pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Area health departments are beginning to reach the point where not all vaccination appointment times are being quickly filled, so it really should be a good time to schedule a shot.

Canton City Public Health announced Monday that they had appointments available Tuesday and Thursday, and you don’t even have to be a city resident to get an appointment.

They are using the Moderna vaccine, so only those 18 and over are eligible.

Go to the state appointment website, or call 330 451-6774.

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital had said last week that they had appointment times open as well.

Popular Posts
‘Peeps’ Movie Coming to Life
Britain's Prince Philip, Husband Of Queen Elizabeth II, Has Died
Mindful Moment: Are You A Partner Or A Parent?
Forest Blakk Talks Life, Love And Geeking Out Over Meghan Trainor
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Your Childhood Didn't Prepare You For Any Of This