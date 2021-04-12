Vaccine Appointments More Readily Available With Local Health Departments
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Area health departments are beginning to reach the point where not all vaccination appointment times are being quickly filled, so it really should be a good time to schedule a shot.
Canton City Public Health announced Monday that they had appointments available Tuesday and Thursday, and you don’t even have to be a city resident to get an appointment.
They are using the Moderna vaccine, so only those 18 and over are eligible.
Go to the state appointment website, or call 330 451-6774.
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital had said last week that they had appointment times open as well.