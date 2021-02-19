Vaccine Town Halls Directed Toward Minority, Other Communities Begin Next Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio is holding a series of town hall meetings regarding the coronavirus vaccine for minority and other targeted communities beginning next week.
Community leaders, medical experts and health professionals will provide answers to commonly asked questions, hoping to dispel any myths about the vaccines.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Town Halls begin Monday, with information specifically directed toward the African American population.
They take place each night at 6:30.
Here is the schedule, as provided by the Stark County Health Department:
o Monday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. – African American Ohioans
o Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. – Hispanic/Latino Ohioans
o Monday, March 1, 6:30 p.m. – Asian American and Pacific Islander Ohioans
o Tuesday, March 2, 6:30 p.m. – Rural Ohioans
Those with a computer, phone or other device can watch live at the above dates or times, or anytime afterward.