Valentine’s Day Discounts and Free Food? Yes Please!

Between flowers, chocolates, date night, and dinner, Valentine’s Day can take a bite out of wallets quickly. But thankfully there are a few places where you can score some freebies and discounts.

Food&Wine is keeping a handy list until February 14th, making updates when discovered. Several restaurants are hosting dinner deals for two, including California Pizza Kitchen, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Olive Garden, and Hungry Howie’s.

Nothing says love like free sweets. Pick up a heart-shaped cinnamon and sugar pretzel at Auntie Anne’s or grab free dessert from Firehouse Subs, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, and Jack in the Box.

Dance card blank on the big day? Head to Hooters with a pic of your ex where they’ll shred it along with giving you an extra 10 wings with purchase.