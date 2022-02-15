Valentine’s Day Hit-Skip in Canton kills a Wheelchair Bound Man
A 66-year old Canton man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while in his wheelchair on Market Avenue North Monday night.
Canton Police are investigating. They say Horace Jones was travelling south on Market in the Northbound lane when he was hit. The suspect fled the scene but the vehicle was later recovered by officers. Jones was unresponsive at the scene – was taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital where he died. The Stark County Coroner is releasing his name in an attempt to locate his family.
Anyone with information can contact the Coroner’s office at 330-451-1366.
The Canton Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Communications Center, at (330) 649-5800. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police