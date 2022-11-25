Vance Priorities in DC: Inflation, Manufacturing Jobs, Border

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – U.S. Senator-elect JD Vance, talking up Ohio issues like manufacturing jobs as he looks forward to being sworn in.

But he says the economy is a major concern.

Vance is hopeful energy costs can be addressed in order to control inflation.

He also believes the legislature needs to work to get things under control at the Southern border.

Leading Republicans saying a major source of the country’s drug problem is the border and Vance agrees.