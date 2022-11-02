Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Vance, Ryan Discuss Issues in Town Hall Event in Columbus

November 2, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The two candidates vying for the U.S. Senate seat held by the retiring Rob Portman got together for a town hall event in Columbus on Tuesday night.

Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance are neck-and-neck in the polls.

They discussed everything, including inflation, immigration and the divisive political climate.

This was the third debate involving the two.

The event was seen on the Fox News Channel.

