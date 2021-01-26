Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe, Gigi On 1-Year Anniversary of Their Deaths
Today, Tuesday January 26th is the one year anniversary of the death of Kobe Bryant, Gigi and six other passengers aboard a helicopter. Vanessa Bryant posted a letter she received from one of Gigi’s classmates.
The letter begins:
“Dear Mrs. Bryant. I am thinking and praying for you constantly. Please do not feel like you have to read this. I can not begin to comprehend what you are going through. The young girls writes how Gigi taught her and their friends not to talk with food in their mouth, she said she hoped that if she had a daughter one day her daughter would turn out just like Gigi. She also offered to share more stories with Vanessa if she would like to hear more. Vanessa, with permission from the teen, posted the letter on Instagram and captioned it, I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind, human beings. It still doesn’t seem real.”